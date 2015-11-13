FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Ukrainian civilian helicopter crashes in Slovakia, seven people dead
November 13, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Ukrainian civilian helicopter crashes in Slovakia, seven people dead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates death toll)

BRATISLAVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian civilian helicopter has crashed in eastern Slovakia, killing seven people, a Slovak interior ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The Mi-2 turbine-powered transport helicopter crashed near Slovakia’s border with Ukraine, which is also the EU’s eastern border, ministry spokesman Ivan Netik toydb

Gld Reuters.

An unidentified helicopter was detected in Slovak airspace on Wednesday night. Ukrainian authorities did not confirm that any aircraft had crossed the border, he said.

“The Mi-2 helicopter with Ukrainian markings was flying at a low altitude in very bad weather conditions as if it was trying to avoid being detected,” Netik said.

The police originally discovered six bodies at the crash site on Friday afternoon and updated the death toll to seven people later. There is no evidence at the moment pointing to cigarette or people smuggling, he added.

The police could not immediately identify the nationality or gender of the crash victims. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Richard Balmforth/Ruth Pitchford)

