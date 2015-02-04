Slovak telecom regulator awards frequencies to three firms in auction

PRAGUE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s telecoms regulator said on Wednesday that companies 02 Slovakia, Swan and Benestra won blocks in an auction of broadband data frequencies.

The regulator had offered blocks of nationwide frequencies in the 3,600-3,800 megahertz band. The auction raised 1.17 million euros.

The Slovak telecommunications market is dominated by Deutsche Telekom, Orange and O2 Czech Republic.

The regulators is holding a separate auction for batches of frequencies in the 3,400-3,600 Mhz range, with bids due in by Feb. 18. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)