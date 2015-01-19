FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia opens auction for broadband frequencies
January 19, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Slovakia opens auction for broadband frequencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Slovak telecoms regulator opened an auction on Monday for three blocks of broadband data frequencies to boost access to wireless internet.

The regulator said it was offering three blocks of nationwide frequencies in the 3,400-3,600 megahertz band, specifically two 8x5 MHz of FDD and TDD types and one 4x5 Mhz TDD block.

It said one operator could bid for a maximum of 40 Mhz and the deadline for bids was Feb. 18.

The Slovak telecommunications market is dominated by Deutsche Telekom, Orange and O2 Czech Republic.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet

