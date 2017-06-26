PRAGUE, June 26 A bankruptcy trustee has started
an international tender to sell the assets of Slovakia Steel
Mills mini-mill in eastern Slovakia, the trustee firm SSR said.
The mill with annual capacity of 620,000 tonnes of steel
billets and a rolling mill operation was opened in 2011 in the
eastern town of Strazske, but fell into bankruptcy in 2015, and
the operations have been mothballed.
"Subject of the sale of the properties represents mainly the
key equipment, buildings, other operating assets supporting the
production process," a sale notice on the trustee's website
said.
Slovakia's MiddleCap Partners was chosen as adviser for the
sale.
Deadline for applications is July 8, indicative offers are
due on Sept 25 and final offers due on Dec 19 this year.
The firm's biggest creditor is the state-owned Czech Export
Bank, which provided a 168.6 million euro loan for the project.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)