FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak Telekom IPO price range 17.7 to 23.6 euros per share
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 21, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Telekom IPO price range 17.7 to 23.6 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 21 (Reuters) - An initial public offering price range of 17.7 to 23.6 euros per share was set for the sale of the Slovak state’s 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, valuing the company at up to 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion).

The price range confirmed an earlier Reuters report.

The company said the offer period for institutional investors will start on Tuesday and is scheduled to close on May 6. For retail investors the offer begins on April 22.

Pricing and allocations are expected to be announced on May 7.

$1 = 0.9341 euros Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.