Slovak Finance Ministry confirms Deutsche Telekom bidding for Slovak Telekom
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 13, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Finance Ministry confirms Deutsche Telekom bidding for Slovak Telekom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has submitted a bid for the Slovak government’s 49 percent stake in fixed and mobile operator Slovak Telekom, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports from sources close to the deal.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on the price Deutsche was offering.

Two government sources had earlier said Deutsche was offering 900 million euros for the stake which would give it full control of the Slovak firm. The government scrapped an initial public offering of its stake last week after receiving the bid. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)

