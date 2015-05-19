FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom buys remainder of Slovak Telekom
May 19, 2015

Deutsche Telekom buys remainder of Slovak Telekom

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has agreed to buy the 49 percent of Slovak Telekom it does not already own for 900 million euros ($1.01 billion) from Slovakia’s National Property Fund.

The German operator said on Tuesday the transaction would have no effect on group revenue or core profit because Slovak Telekom was already fully consolidated, but would lead to an increase in earnings per share attributable to its shareholders.

$1 = 0.8941 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

