DT bidding EUR 900 mln for Slovak government's 49 pct stake in Slovak Telekom - sources
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 13, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

DT bidding EUR 900 mln for Slovak government's 49 pct stake in Slovak Telekom - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has offered 900 million euros for the 49 percent stake the Slovak state is selling in fixed and mobile operator Slovak Telekom, two Slovak government sources said on Wednesday.

The government cancelled an initial public offering (IPO) of the shares last week, saying it received a better offer from a strategic investor than the 750 million it would raise through the IPO. It is expected to discuss the offer in the coming days.

Deutsche already owns 51 percent in the company.

The Slovak economy ministry declined to comment. Deutsche Telekom had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Tatiana Jancarikova)

