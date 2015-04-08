FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Telekom to list on Bratislava, London exchanges
April 8, 2015

Slovak Telekom to list on Bratislava, London exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - Slovakia plans to list its 49 percent stake in mobile and fixed-line operator Slovak Telekom on the Bratislava and London stock exchanges, the company said on Wednesday.

The offering will comprise shares listed on the Bratislava Stock Exchange and global depositary receipts (GDR) on the London Stock Exchange, the company’s regulatory filing said.

Deutsche Telekom is not offering any of its 51 percent shareholding, it added.

Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners and Erste Group and Wood & Co. are acting as joint lead managers. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

