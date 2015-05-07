UPDATE 2-Slovakia scraps Telekom IPO after getting better offer from DT

* IPO priced firm at 1.5 bln euros, bottom part of range

* Slovak govt says got better last-minute offer

* Sources say offer is from Deutsche Telekom

* DT already has majority, would take full control

* Government to discuss new offer in coming days (Adds second source on Deutsche Telekom bidding, background)

BRATISLAVA, May 7 (Reuters) - Slovakia scrapped an initial public offering (IPO) of its 49 percent stake in fixed and mobile operator Slovak Telekom after it received a higher offer from what sources said was majority shareholder Deutsche Telekom.

“This morning the government received a better offer from strategic investors, a binding offer,” Finance Minister Peter Kazimir told reporters. “As we are trying to be good managers and more is more, we decided to reject the offer generated by the IPO.”

He refused to say if the offer came from Deutsche Telekom which holds the remaining 51 percent in the firm, and had earlier been a natural candidate to take full control before the government launched the IPO.

But two sources said that Deutsche Telekom was the buyer. Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.

Kazimir said the IPO offer was 750 million euros, at the lower end of an IPO range valuing the company at 1.5-2 billion.

He said the offer was “visibly better” and the government would discuss it in the coming days.

Slovak Telekom is the main player in the fixed-line market and No. 2 mobile operator in the euro zone country of 5.5 million people, behind Orange, and ahead of O2 Slovakia .

Slovak Telekom reported 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 310.7 million euros on sales of 767.6 million.

Deutsche Telekom has made Europe to its main priority. Earlier this year it said that it would invest 6 billion euros in the next four years to get all of its services in Europe on one called Internet Protocol or IP-platform, which will save DT hundreds of millions in costs.

At the same time its Chief Executive Tim Hoettges has vowed not to take part in mega merges in Europe. Instead he would rather look at smaller bolt-on acquisitions to expand in Europe or strengthen is base.

At the end of 2013 for instance Deutsche Telekom bought GTS Central Europe, a telecommunications service provider with network and data centre infrastructure, focused on serving business customers, for 546 million euros. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze, Jan Lopatka and Peter Maushagen; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)