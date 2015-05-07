FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Slovakia scraps telecom IPO after getting better offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 7 (Reuters) - Slovakia scrapped an initial public offering (IPO) of its 49 percent stake in fixed and mobile operator Slovak Telekom after it received a higher offer from a potential strategic partner, Finance Minster Peter Kazimir said on Thursday.

Kazimir did not name the strategic partner which had offered more than the 750 million euros generated by the IPO, at the lower end of a range valuing the firm at 1.5-2 billion. He said the offer was “visibly better” and the government would discuss it in the coming days.

He refused to says if the offer came from Deutsche Telekom which holds the remaining 51 percent in the firm. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova)

