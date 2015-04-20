RPT-Slovak Telekom IPO price range 17.7-23.6 euros per share -source

(Repeats APRIL 17 story, no change to text)

April 17 (Reuters) - A preliminary price range of 17.7-23.6 euros per share has been set in the initial public offering of the Slovak state’s 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, a source close to the deal said on Friday.

The deal would value the Slovak mobile and fixed-line telecoms group at 1.53 billion to 2.04 billion euros ($1.65 billion-$2.20 billion), according to the amount of shares issued in the 2014 annual report.

Slovakia plans to list its minority stake in the company on the Bratislava and London stock exchanges.

Deutsche Telekom, the majority owner, is not selling any of its 51 percent stake.

Slovakia’s Economy Ministry, which manages the state’s stake in Slovak Telekom, has said it wants to conclude an IPO by the end of June.

The ministry is due to hold a news conference on Tuesday to give an update on the IPO process.

A spokesman for Slovak Telekom declined to comment.