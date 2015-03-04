FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Binding bids for AA Tehnika due by March 20 - STA news agency
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Binding bids for AA Tehnika due by March 20 - STA news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 4 (Reuters) - Binding bids for Slovenian aircraft maintenance firm Adria Airways Tehnika are due by March 20, the national news agency STA reported, citing airport Aerodrom Ljubljana which is Adria’s minority owner.

Aerodrom, which is owned by German’s Fraport, and state investment firm PDP, which is AA Tehnika’s majority owner, had no immediate comment.

According to STA’s unofficial sources the sellers have so far received two binding bids which were submitted by Express Airways and Avia Solutions.

AA Tehnika, which ended 2014 with a small profit on revenues of about 18 million euros ($19.94 million), is one of 15 Slovenian state firms that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Three of those firms have been sold so far.

$1 = 0.9028 euros Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
