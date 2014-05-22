FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia expects binding bids for largest airport in July
May 22, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Slovenia expects binding bids for largest airport in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia expects binding bids for a 75.5 percent stake in its largest airport Aerodrom Ljubljana in July, state investment fund SOD said on Thursday.

Aerodrom Ljubljana is among the 15 companies the government earmarked for sale last May to boost budget income and improve corporate governance.

SOD is coordinating the sale of the airport, which has a market capitalisation of about 76 million euros ($104 million), and said that some investors who had sent in non-binding bids have been invited to make binding bids.

It gave no further details but said the sale process is continuing “according to plan”, supporting the government’s assertion that privatisation will continue despite the resignation this month of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek after she lost a battle for leadership of the Positive Slovenia party.

A general election is expected in July or September. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros)

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman

