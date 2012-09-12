FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia says Adria Airways sale attracts over 10 'bids'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Slovenia says Adria Airways sale attracts over 10 'bids'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia has received more than 10 non-binding bids for the sale of 74.87 percent of Adria Airways, part of Janez Jansa’s conservative government plan to sell off state assets to raise funds.

The AUKN agency, which manages all state holdings, confirmed the bidders’ interest to Reuters on Wednesday but declined to give any details or say when the sale might be completed.

The stake is being sold by the state and four banks, which jointly control 99.87 percent of Adria.

The banks are Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Austria’s Hypo Alpe Adria, Italy’s Unicredit and private lender Abanka which together hold 27.94 percent of Adria.

The conservative government, which took power in February, is struggling to reassure the markets that Slovenia will be able to stabilise its public finances and overhaul the banks, burdened by growing bad loans.

It has pledged to speed up privatisations this year and cut the budget deficit to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product from 6.4 percent in 2011. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich) (Marja.Novak@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: marja.novak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.