Alstom could stop building Slovene coal plant in May

LJUBLJANA, March 28 (Reuters) - French engineering group Alstom could stop the building of a new 600 MW coal power plant TES 6 on May 20 unless the Slovenian government provides project financing guarantees by then, the plant’s operator Termoelektrarna Sostanj, said on Wednesday.

“Under an appendix to the contract, which was made in November 2011, Alstom can stop the execution of the project if state guarantees are not provided by May 20,” TES said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Alstom gave no immediate comment.

The construction of the power plant, worth about 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion), started in February this year and TES said the costs of halting the project would amount to between 100 and 300 million euros.

Slovenia signed an agreement with Alstom to provide technical equipment for the plant in 2008.

The plant has already secured loans worth 750 million euros from the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, but the government has delayed providing its guarantees because of concerns over high costs.

Furthermore, environmentalists, who strongly oppose a new plant that would use fossil fuels, have threatened to force a referendum on the issue if the government provided the state guarantees. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Keiron Henderson)