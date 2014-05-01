Slovenia's bad bank says success depends on improving image

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The success of Slovenia’s bad bank, which is paying about 1.6 billion euros ($2.22 billion) to buy troubled loans from the country’s embattled banks, depends on improving its public image, its management said in an annual report.

The Banks Asset Management Company (BAMC) is charged with cleansing Slovenia’s largely state-owned banks of their troubled loans, so they can become healthy enough to support the local economy through lending and attract private owners.

Late last year the crisis in Slovenia’s banks was so acute that it almost pushed the country into a sovereign bailout, but ultimately Slovenia could bear the 4.8 billion euros cost of rescuing its banks without international help.

The head of the bad bank, Chris Gwilliam, said on March 17 that the agency was not yet ready to begin selling loans as it was still taking assets across from the banks and assessing their values.

“In Slovenia, there remains considerable scepticism about the concept of an asset management company and whether or not BAMC adds value,” the BAMC said in its annual report published in Ljubljana on April 30. “There are also many uninformed and unrealistic expectations.”

The BAMC went on to say that conflicts of interest should be expected in restructuring the kind of problematic assets the agency has taken on, and that it was not surprising that the agency was subject to constant unfavourable media comments.

“BAMC’s positioning in public opinion and media will have to be improved to enable the company to carry out its objectives effectively,” the agency added. “Therefore, it is a priority for BAMC to work towards a much improved profile in the media so that BAMC will be viewed and evaluated on its actions and results.”

The agency recorded a loss of around 80 million euros for 2013, when just under 900 million euros of loans had been transferred across. The loss mainly came from the cost of financing the asset purchases from the banks. The original value of the loans the BAMC took over was about 4.5 billion euros, so they can be sold at a considerable discount without losing the agency money.