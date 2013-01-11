EU's Rehn says does not expect bailout request from Slovenia

BRUSSELS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Slovenia is taking action to address its economic and fiscal problems and is unlikely to ask for a bailout from the euro zone, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday.

“I do not expect that Slovenia will be presenting a request for financial assistance. The country is taking action to address its economic and fiscal problems, which include the very important pension reform,” Rehn told diplomats and industry executives in response to a question.