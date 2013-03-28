Governor says Slovenia does not need bailout-report

LJUBLJANA, March 28 (Reuters) - Slovenia will not need a bailout in spite of market speculation that it might follow Cyprus because of its banking sector’s rising bad loans, Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec told STA new agency.

“I can claim categorically that Slovenia is not in a position to need a bailout,” Kranjec, who also sits on the European Central Bank governing council, told STA on Thursday.

“But it is very important that policy makers give clear signals about stabilisation of public finances, rehabilitation of the banking sector and particularly of the real sector of the economy,” said Kranjec.