Slovenia is not planning to ask for bailout-finmin

LJUBLJANA, June 28 (Reuters) - Euro member Slovenia has no plans to ask for an international bailout for its troubled banks but can’t entirely rule out such a move in the future, Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said on Thursday.

Cyprus became the fifth euro zone country on Wednesday to seek a bailout. Like Spain, it was forced to seek help because its banks need recapitalising.

“We are not thinking about asking for any help,” Sustersic told a news conference a day after the government and Belgian banking and insurance group KBC agreed to inject 381 million euros ($475 million) of fresh capital in Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB).

“I‘m sure that NLB will not need help if economic conditions develop in a normal way,” Sustersic said but added that a lot depended on domestic and international environment.

Sustersic said due diligence in NLB should be completed in the coming days.

KBC will this week buy new NLB shares worth 61 million euros and increase its stake in the bank to 33.9 percent from 25 percent at present, while the government will buy NLB’s issue of contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds for 320 million euros.

In this way NLB, which is majority state-owned, will raise its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent from 6 percent, as required by the European Banking Authority.

However, Slovenia’s second and third largest banks, state-owned NKBM and privately owned Abanka Vipa, also need capital hikes this year, jointly worth some 115 million euros, to meet tougher capital requirements.

Sustersic said Slovenia’s budget deficit would widen by 0.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) if the country were forced to convert NLB’s CoCo bond into the bank’s capital, which would happen if NLB’s capital ratio fell below 7 percent.

However, he hoped to find a strategic investor for the bank by the end of the year, reducing the government stake in NLB to 25 percent from 52.6 percent after this week’s capital hike.

Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s centre-right government hopes to bring the budget deficit to below 3 percent of GDP in 2013 from an expected 3.5 percent this year through severe budget cuts. The deficit soared to 6.4 percent in 2011. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and by Ruth Pitchford)