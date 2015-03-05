Slovenia to prolong lifespan of its "bad bank" to 2022

LJUBLJANA, March 5 (Reuters) - Slovenia will extend the lifespan of its “bad bank” by five years to 2022 to ensure the distressed loans it holds can be wound down, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Thursday.

The state-owned Bank Asset Management Company (DUTB), which was established in March 2013 to relieve commercial banks of toxic loans, had been intended to close in 2017.

Slovenia narrowly avoided having to ask for a bailout from its euro zone peers in 2013 as problems mounted at the country’s mostly state-owned banks.

The government also nominated banker Imre Balogh, economist Marko Simoneti and Janez Sirovnik, a manager at Slovenian company Sip, which produces agricultural appliances, as non-executive directors at DUTB.

It said the amount paid to directors of DUTB, which had been up to 13 times higher than the average wage in Slovenia, would be cut by up to 50 percent.

The changes came a day after the national Court of Audit said criminal activity might have been involved in the way Slovenia set up and is running its bad bank.

DUTB manages some 1.5 billion euros of bad loans and has to sell off at least 10 percent of those assets per year.

The government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks in December 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of their soured loans.