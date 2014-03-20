CORRECTED-Slovenia to recapitalise Banka Celje

(Corrects the name of the bank in the last para to Gorenjska Banka)

LJUBLJANA, March 20 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government said it will recapitalise Banka Celje and transfer its bad loans to the state-owned “bad bank” unless the lender finds a strategic investor by April 25.

The government did not say how much money it would pour into the bank but Banka Celje said late on Wednesday it needed fresh capital amounting to 160 million euros ($222.6 million).

The recapitalisation will be a part of Slovenia’s bank overhaul which started in December when the country pumped some 3.3 billion euros into local banks so as to avoid an international bailout.

Slovenian banks are mostly state-owned and have accumulated massive bad loans through reckless lending over the past years.

Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned NLB, which is the main shareholder of Banka Celje with 41 percent, has been trying to sell it off for years without success.

The government also said Bank of Slovenia had given another local lender, Gorenjska Banka, until the end of 2014 to raise fresh capital. ($1 = 0.7189 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak)