4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Bad loans in Slovenian banks fall to 5.3 pct in Feb
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Bad loans in Slovenian banks fall to 5.3 pct in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with details, background)

LJUBLJANA, April 11 (Reuters) - Bad loans at Slovenian banks, with repayment delays of 90 days or more, fell to 1.8 billion euros ($1.91 billion), or 5.3 percent of all loans in February from 5.5 percent in December, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

It said total loans to the non-banking sector rose by 2.8 percent year-on-year in February and were up for the third month in a row after having been mostly falling since the country's banking crisis in 2013.

In that year the previous government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into Slovenian banks to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of rising bad debt.

The central bank added that the banking sector had joint net profit of 74 million euros in the first two months of the year, up from 71 million in the same period of 2016.

Some of the biggest banks are still state-owned and the government controls about 45 percent of the banking sector.

The rest are owned by foreign banks and investors, including US investment firm Apollo Global Management, France's bank Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia's Sberbank, Austria's Sparkasse and Addiko Bank. ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)

