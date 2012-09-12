Slovenia banks solvent 'for now' but worsening - governor

LJUBLJANA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - All banks in Slovenia are solvent for now but the situation is worsening, the Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec said on Wednesday as the small euro zone member continued struggling to avoid international bailout.

Slovenia’s banks had 6.4 billion euros of bad loans at the end of July, up 55 percent over the same period last year. The government is trying to reduce the fiscal deficit, enforce pension and labour reforms and issue a U.S. dollar bond by the end of this year in order to avoid having to ask for international aid. (Reporting by Marja Novak; writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; editing by)