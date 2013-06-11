Slovenia to recapitalise banks this month -minister to paper

PRAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s government will pump 900 million euros into the country’s largest banks by the end of June as part of its efforts to steady public finances, Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

It plans to transfer 3.3 billion euros of non-performing loans - about half the amount burdening the mostly state-owned banking sector - to a bad bank by the end of the month.

It will also recapitalise the country’s three largest banks, in which state ownership and a mix of political cronyism and poor management has led to steep losses, before selling the second largest lender Nova KBM .

The bad debts are worth about 20 percent of the small economy’s output, raising fears it might have to follow a clutch of other euro zone countries in seeking a bailout.

“The estimate from the National Bank of Slovenia - the government does not have its own - is that 900 million euros will be needed. The European Commission estimates it differently,” Bratusek was quoted as saying by Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny.

“By the end of June we will recapitalise the banks according to the estimate of the National bank of Slovenia. And if more resources are needed after that, we will provide them.”

Last month, central bank Governor Marko Kranjec said demands from the European Commission that Slovenia hire external advisers to review its banks could delay the transfer of bad debts to the bad bank.

Bratusek’s government plans to start selling 15 state-owned companies in September. Along with Nova KBM, it aims to auction off telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, Ljubljana airport and flag carrier Adria Airways. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by John Stonestreet)