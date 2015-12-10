FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia still has too many banks - Jazbec
December 10, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenia still has too many banks - Jazbec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia still has too many banks and the management of some financial institutions is questionable, central bank governor Bosjan Jazbec said on Thursday.

“We believe that there are too many banks in Slovenia and the management of some banks is under question,” Jazbec, who also sit on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, told a news conference.

He said non-performing loans remain the biggest risk for the banking sector. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

