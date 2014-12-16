EU Commission clears Slovenia banking restructuring, merger

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday approved the restructuring plan of Slovenia’s state-owned Banka Celje and its merger with Abanka Vipa, saying it was in line with EU state aid rules.

The plan consisted of a recapitalisation of 190 million euros ($237.4 million) together with a transfer of assets to the Slovenian Bank Asset Management Company. The merged entity would also limit itself to its core market in Slovenia, the Commission said.

“We have... ensured that taxpayer money was only used to the extent necessary, and appropriate burden sharing was applied,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The European Commission acts as a competition watchdog in the 28-member bloc. ($1 = 0.8005 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)