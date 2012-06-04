Slovenia cbank wants faster banks' capital boost

LJUBLJANA, June 4 (Reuters) - Slovenia must speed up plans to increase the capital of cash-strapped state-owned banks to avoid having to transfer their bad loans to a public institution, the Bank of Slovenia said on Monday.

It said the country’s banking system, expected to end 2012 in a loss for the third straight year because of non-performing loans to local companies, was also burdened by a shrinking offer of international funds.

“Without capital hikes and a more active role of banks in cleaning up their balance sheets and searching for new business, there is a growing risk that bad loans will have to be transferred to a public institution, which would further burden public finances,” the bank said in a statement after a regular bi-monthly board meeting.

“The Bank of Slovenia board expects that the government will speed up the procedures for capital hikes of banks in which it is a majority owner,” it added.

The two largest banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) and Nova KBM , are majority state-owned and need fresh capital to meet tougher European capital requirements.

The unlisted NLB has to raise its capital by some 400 million euros ($494.52 million) by the end of June, according to European Banking Authority requirements.

The government is still seeking investors to provide the capital, claiming the hike cannot be paid by the stretched state budget, particularly at a time when the government is cutting spending and enforcing an austerity package.

NKBM, which has market capitalisation of some 93 million euros, plans to gain new capital by issuing up to 52 percent of new shares, but details have not been revealed yet.

The central bank said the amount of all loans extended by the local banks fell by 4.4 percent year-on-year in April, while the amount of loans to non-financial institutions dropped by as much as 7.5 percent.

It also urged the government to enforce the reforms of the pension and health systems to ensure long-term sustainability of public finances. Parliament last month passed austerity measures that should cut the budget deficit this year to 3 percent of GDP from 6.4 percent in 2011. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Stephen Nisbet)