Slovenia to ringfence first bad loans by year-end -finmin

ZAGREB, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Slovenia is unlikely to transfer the first bad loans to a ‘bad bank’ in October but “by the end of the year”, Finance Minister Uros Cufer told Reuters, signalling a slight delay in the key part of the country’s efforts to avoid a bailout.

“I do not believe any transfer will take place in October. I hope they will take place by the end of year,” Cufer said on Wednesday.

Local banks, struggling with 7.5 billion euros of bad loans worth more than one-fifth of national output, are the target of speculation that Slovenia may follow other troubled euro zone members and seek an international bailout in the coming months. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Toby Chopra)