FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka has capital shortfall of 58 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka has capital shortfall of 58 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 2 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Gorenjska Banka has a potential capital shortfall of 58 million euros ($65.12 million) which has to be covered by the end of 2015 according to a decision from the Bank of Slovenia, Gorenjska said in a statement on Monday.

Gorenjska, a small local lender owned by a group of Slovenian companies, was among the eight banks that failed the country’s stress tests in December 2013 and is the only one of those banks that still needs to raise capital.

Slovenia had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks in December 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans and enable the country to avoid an international bailout. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.