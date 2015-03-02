FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka has capital shortfall of 58 mln euros
March 2, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka has capital shortfall of 58 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with quotes, details, background))

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, March 2 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Gorenjska Banka has a potential capital shortfall of 58 million euros ($65.12 million) in an adverse scenario which has to be covered by the end of 2015 according to a decision from the Bank of Slovenia, Gorenjska said in a statement.

It said it would seek a strategic investor and added that “there is no indication that the bank would need state help”.

Gorenjska, a small local lender owned mainly by Slovenian companies, was among the eight banks that failed the country’s stress tests in December 2013 and is the only one of those banks that still needs to raise capital.

Slovenia had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks in December 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans and enable the country to avoid an international bailout.

Gorenjska said that it ended 2014 with a net profit of 2 million euros and that it managed to significantly increase its capital from the end of 2013 when stress test showed a potential capital shortfall of 328 million euros.

“In 2014 the bank optimised its business, reduced costs, actively resolved bad loans ... and was efficient in selling some financial investments and real estate assets that were not in use,” the bank said, adding this will continue this year. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
