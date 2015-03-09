Slovenia to set up bank rescue fund this month-central bank

LJUBLJANA, March 9 (Reuters) - Slovenia, whose banks nearly collapsed in 2013, will establish a bank rescue fund by the end of March to cover any bank capital shortfalls discovered by the central bank in the future, the Bank of Slovenia said on Monday.

The central bank will set up the fund, which will remain operational until the end of 2024. Local banks will be required to pay 1.3 percent of all state-guaranteed deposits they hold into the fund. This would amount to some 200 million euros ($217.12 million).

The banks will also have to hold liquid investments worth 1 percent of state-guaranteed deposits, or some 154 million euros, that have to be made available to the rescue fund if needed.

Slovenia’s government had to pour some 3.5 billion euros of its own money into local banks, most of which are state-owned, in 2013 and 2014 to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. This helped the country to avoid an international bailout.

Earlier this month, a small local bank, Gorenjska Banka, announced a potential capital shortfall of 58 million euros which has to be covered by the end of 2015, according to a decision from the Bank of Slovenia.

Gorenjska said it would seek a strategic investor and would not need state help.

Other banks in the country have not reported any immediate capital needs this year but bad loans remain high. They stood at 4.4 billion euros at the end of 2014, accounting for 11.9 percent of all loans, according to the Bank of Slovenia figures.