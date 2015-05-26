Slovenian banks reduce bad loans, raise provisions - central bank

LJUBLJANA, May 26 (Reuters) - Bad loans in Slovenian banks fell to 4.2 billion euros or 11.4 percent of all loans at the end of March, down from 6 billion euros in March last year, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

It said the banks have so far made provisions for as much as 64 percent of all bad loans.

“As a consequence ... the banks’ resilience to possible higher lossess has increased,” the central bank said in a statement after a board meeting, adding that some small local banks still needed to plump up their capital cushions.

In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, most of them state-owned, to save them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans and only narrowly avoided an international bailout.

In March the central bank gave a small local bank, Gorenjska Banka, until the end of the year to cover a potential capital shortfall of 58 million euros.

Last week the country’s top bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, said its bad loans had risen to 25.6 percent of all loans from 25.1 percent at the end of 2014 but added almost 70 percent of bad loans were covered by provisions. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Greg Mahlich)