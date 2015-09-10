Corporate loan activity of Slovenian banks still falling -institute

LJUBLJANA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Corporate loan activity of Slovenian banks kept falling in the first seven months of 2015, the government’s macroeconomic institute said, although the country has returned to growth after narrowly avoiding an international bailout in 2013.

Total value of bank loans fell by 570 million euros in the first seven months of the year, although the decline was only half as large as in the same period of 2014, the institute said in a report on Thursday.

It said that bank loans to households and the state had increased this year while bad loans in local banks persisted at about 4.1 billion euros or 11.5 percent of all loans.

“In order to reduce the percentage of bad loans, banks will have to increase their credit activity,” the report said.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, have been slashing cedit activity since 2013 when the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local lenders to prevent them collapsing under a large load of bad loans that piled up through years of reckless lending.

Slovenia managed in the process to avoid an international bailout like that given to fellow European Union members Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

The government hopes loan activity will rebound in coming years, driven by economic growth which this year is expected to reach at least 2.4 percent of GDP, based on a rise in exports, versus 3 percent in 2014.