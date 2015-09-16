FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian banks' bad loans fall to 11.1 pct of all loans
#Financials
September 16, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenian banks' bad loans fall to 11.1 pct of all loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks held 4 billion euros in bad loans in July representing 11.1 percent of all loans, down from 11.6 percent in June, the Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday.

Banks achieved a joint net profit of 158.3 million euros in the first seven months of the year, up from 114 million a year earlier.

“Loans to households have increased year on year for the third month in a row in July ...while loans to companies still have negative dynamics,” the central bank said in a report.

Loans to companies in July were down 17.9 percent from a year earlier, while loans to households increased by 0.3 percent.

Bank credit activity has been falling since 2013 when the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned banks to prevent them from collapsing due to bad loans, narrowly averting an international bailout. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
