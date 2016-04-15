Slovenian banks paid 191 mln euros into new rescue fund

LJUBLJANA, April 15 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks have paid 191 million euros into a bank rescue fund established in March last year to avoid the need for further state aid, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Friday.

The fund, which is managed by the central bank and will be operational until the end of 2024, was set up after Slovenia only narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks. No lender has had to resort to the fund as yet.

The banks had to pay the equivalent of 1.3 percent of all their state-guaranteed deposits into the fund and must keep funds equivalent to 1 percent of those deposits liquid, in case they need to be called on for any rescue.

In 2013, the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans and thereby avoided the need for an international bailout.

The central bank said on Tuesday that the lenders increased their joint net profit in the first two month of this year by 36 percent year-on-year to 70.9 million euros. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Clarke)