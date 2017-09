LJUBLJANA, May 24 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks reduced the amount of loans with repayment delayed by 90 days or more to 8.2 percent of all loans in March from 8.5 percent in February, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.

It said local banks made a joint net profit of 129.7 million euros in the first quarter, up from 70.4 million a year earlier.

The banks’ balance sheet assets fell by 3.1 percent year on year, the Bank of Slovenia said.