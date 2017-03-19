FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian banks' January joint net profit down by 10.7 pct y/y
March 19, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 5 months ago

Slovenian banks' January joint net profit down by 10.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 19 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks had joint net profit of 38.8 million euros in January, down from 43.5 million in the same month of 2016, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on its website which showed profit was down partly due to lower interest rate income.

It said the amount of bank loans, whose repayment has been delayed by 90 days or more, kept steady at 1.9 billion euros in January or 5.8 percent of all loans, unchanged from December. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

