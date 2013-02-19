Slovenia's bank losses higher than seen earlier - c.bank

LJUBLJANA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s banks, which are at the heart of speculation that the country may need an international bailout, posted even higher losses in 2012 than estimated by Governor Marko Kranjec last week.

The Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday the banks, most of them state-owned, made pre-tax losses of 664 million euros ($886 million) last year. Kranjec estimated the losses at some 606 million on Thursday.

“Last year banks had lower net interest income and higher provisions (for bad loans) which rose by 23 percent and reached 1.5 billion euros,” the central bank said after its regular bi-monthly board meeting.

It said there was a risk of further worsening of the banks’ portfolios and more losses in 2013 but did not explain why the 2012 loss figure was significantly higher than estimated last week.

“All economic policies have to be focused on establishing conditions for economic growth that would ease the process of companies’ financial restructuring and improve conditions for bank financing,” the bank said.

In 2011 Slovenian banks made a joint pre-tax loss of 539 million euros and Kranjec told Reuters in January the Slovenian banking system could end 2013 with a joint total loss for the fourth year in a row.

The country’s lenders are nursing some 7 billion euros of bad loans, equalling 20 percent of GDP, which last year prompted speculation that Slovenia could become the latest euro zone member heading for a bailout.

On top of that, the country now has a government crisis that may stall crucial reforms and result in early elections.

The ruling conservative coalition has lost its majority in parliament over a corruption scandal involving Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Jansa denied any wrongdoing and pledged to hold on at the helm of the minority government. Analysts expect a snap election later this year, the second in as many years, as the fractured opposition, which now controls parliament, has so far been unable to agree on a new premier who would replace Jansa. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Stephen Nisbet)