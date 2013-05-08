Slovenia needs cuts as well as tax hikes: ECB's Kranjec

LJUBLJANA, May 8 (Reuters) - Slovenia should focus on privatisation and trimming its public sector spending as well as tax hikes in its efforts to avoid a bailout, ECB governing council member Marko Kranjec said on Wednesday.

Kranjec, who is also Slovenia’s central bank governor, said he was disappointed by the government’s draft reform programme which is due to be passed on Thursday because it was mainly focused on raising taxes.

“There is too much stress on raising taxes, we need a combination of that with reduction of spending, the public sector is too big,” Kranjec said in an interview for a national television channel TV Slovenia.

He also urged bank privatisation. Slovenia could still avoid a bailout but “fast action is needed,” he added.

The government is trying to raise enough funds to stay solvent and heal three state-owned banks shackled with the lion’s share of the sector’s 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in bad loans, or one fifth of the Slovenian economy.

The European Union is watching closely for signs of soft-pedalling on reforms after Slovenia, the most developed of the ex-Yugoslav economies, bought itself breathing space last week by issuing two bonds totalling $3.5 billion. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Andrew Heavens)