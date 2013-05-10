FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia to transfer 3.3 bln euros of bad loans to bad bank -govt document
May 10, 2013 / 1:12 PM / in 4 years

Slovenia to transfer 3.3 bln euros of bad loans to bad bank -govt document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia plans to transfer 3.3 billion euros of bad loans held by its three largest banks, all state-controlled, to a newly established bad bank, a document on the government’s reform plans, released on Friday, showed.

In return the three banks combined will receive state-guaranteed bonds worth 1.1 billion euros in total.

The three banks, NLB, Nova KBM and Abanka Vipa hold the lion’s share of 7 billion euros of bad loans that are choking the euro zone member’s banking sector and placing it at a heart of speculation that it might need a bailout within a year.

The bad bank is due to become operational in June.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton

