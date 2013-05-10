UPDATE 1-Slovenia moves ahead with bank overhaul to avoid bailout

* Two biggest banks announce capital hikes in July

* Bad loans worth 3.3 bln euros to be transferred to bad bank

* Follows govt pledge to sell 15 state firms, raise VAT

* Slovenia racing to avoid following Cyprus in bailout queue

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, May 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s two biggest banks, state-controlled and choked with bad loans, announced capital hikes worth a combined 767 million euros on Friday as the government pressed ahead with an overhaul of the ailing sector to avert a bailout.

The government also said on Friday that it plans to transfer 3.3 billion euros of non-performing loans held by the country’s three largest banks to a bad bank, which is due to become operational in June.

In return the three banks combined will receive state-guaranteed bonds worth 1.1 billion euros in total. The move will reduce the size of their bad loans to 8.8 percent of their total combined loans from 24.6 percent, a document on the government’s reform plans showed.

The announcement followed a government pledge on Thursday to sell 15 state firms, including No. 2 lender Nova KBM , and raise value-added tax to avoid becoming the latest member of the 17-nation euro zone to require a bailout.

Analysts, however, said implementation of the whole reform programme was far from certain, in a country that for years has resisted painful reforms and the sale of state assets that account for some 50 percent of the economy.

“Privatisation will be a multi-year exercise and the government’s commitment to carry it out as planned will be crucial for investors,” said Otilia Simkova, an analyst at Eurasia Group.

The three largest banks, NLB, Nova KBM and Abanka Vipa hold the bulk of 7 billion euros ($9.17 billion) in bad loans that are choking the banking sector in the ex-Yugoslav republic of 2 million people.

Shielded for years by a fast-growing economy driven by exports, successive governments shied away from selling the banks and other state companies. But when the global crisis hit, rising bad loans exposed a culture of cronyism and corruption in which state banks made risky loans to politically connected businessmen.

NLB said it would issue new shares worth 367 million euros while Nova KBM said it would issue 400 million euros of shares. Both issues are due in June or July. The government had already said it planned to recapitalise its banks with an injection of 900 million euros by the end of July.

Shares of Nova KBM, in which the state holds an 80 percent stake, rose 2.7 percent to 0.72 euros on Friday. The bank has a market capitalisation of about 96 million euros.

RUSSIAN BUYER?

Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash said finding a buyer for Nova KBM would not be easy.

“The only people I think who could possibly be interested are the Russians. Sberbank and VTB have been expanding in the Balkans,” he said, referring to Russia’s two largest banks. “But the Russians drive a hard bargain, and I think they would not pay top dollar.”

The European Commission will issue its assessment of the Slovenian reform package on May 29. It includes a rise in VAT from July 1 to 22 percent, from 20 percent.

Finance Minister Uros Cufer said on Thursday the government did not intend to retain stakes in the companies slated for sale, which could have deterred potential buyers.

But analysts have already voiced concern at the delay to a planned 5 percent cut in the public sector wage bill pending agreement with unions.

The postponement “represents a risk, in our view, particularly if the recession continues longer than the government predicts,” said Jaromir Sindel of Citi Research.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Friday that Slovenia’s recession was likely to continue into 2014, with output set to shrink 0.9 percent next year following a forecast 2.5 percent contraction in 2013.

The Slovenian government had forecast a return to growth next year of 0.2 percent. ($1=0.7637 euros) (Editing by Matt Robinson and Susan Fenton)