Slovenia's NKBM expects external audit to start this month
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenia's NKBM expects external audit to start this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s second largest bank, Nova KBM , said on Wednesday it expected external stress tests at the lender to begin this month.

The European Commission wants external audits carried out at Slovenia’s ailing state-run banks before the country - struggling to avert the need for an international bailout - starts ring-fencing billions of euros in bad loans.

“The audit of bad loans by an independent auditor is expected to start in July,” the bank said in a statement to Reuters. It said the transfer of non-performing loans to a newly-established ‘bad bank’ would begin after approval from the Commission. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
