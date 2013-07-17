FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bank Stress Tests(THD)
July 17, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

Slovenia bank stress tests to take longer -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, July 17 (Reuters) - External stress tests of Slovenia’s troubled banks will take longer than had been expected because the country is trying to meet some demands from the European Commission, Finance Minister Urof Cufer said on Wednesday.

Euro zone member Slovenia is struggling to overhaul a banking sector that is staggering under 7 billion euros of bad loans and so avert the need for an international bailout.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry said results of a stress test on the country’s biggest lender, NLB, would be known in mid-July.

But Cufer said on Wednesday: “It will take a bit longer.”

He did not specify what the Commission’s demands were.

Reporting by Marja NOvak; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Catherine Evans

