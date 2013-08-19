Slovenian central bank commissions tests for 10 local banks

LJUBLJANA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Slovenia has commissioned an asset quality review and stress tests for 10 local banks burdened by bad loans and aims to get the results by the end of the year, it said on Monday.

The banks, struggling under 7.5 billion euros ($10 billion) of non-performing loans, are at the heart of speculation that the euro zone country could be forced into a bailout within a year.

The tests will be done for the three top banks, state-controlled Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Nova KBM and Abanka Vipa, as well as for the local units of Italy’s Unicredit Bank, Austria’s Hypo Alpe Adria Banka and Raiffeisen Bank and several smaller local lenders. ($1 = 0.7500 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Toby Chopra)