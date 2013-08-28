Slovenia central bank sees first bad loan transfer in Oct-report

LJUBLJANA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Slovenia expects the first transfer of bad loans to a newly-established “bad bank” in October, Central Bank Governor Bostjan Jazbec told the STA state news agency on Wednesday, as the country races to shore up its banking sector and avoid an international bailout.

“In line with estimates which are coordinated with international insitutions at all times, particularly with the ECB and the European Commission, the first transfer of bad loans from NLB (Nova Ljubljanska Banka) could take place in October,” Jazbec said in an interview with STA. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson)