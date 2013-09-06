Slovenia to liquidate two small banks

LJUBLJANA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid a bailout, will liquidate two small banks, Factor Banka and Probanka, to ensure the financial stability of the banking system, the country’s central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Friday.

Jazbec, also on the European Central Bank’s governing board, said depositors and companies that have savings in the two banks will not lose their savings as the state has guarantees for all savings in the two banks. (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)