IMF urges Slovenia to tighten bank supervision
October 27, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

IMF urges Slovenia to tighten bank supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that Slovenia should amend its banking laws to allow earlier intervention if lenders run into trouble.

The recommendations came in a report that was requested by the Bank of Slovenia after the country narrowly avoided an international bailout for its lenders in 2013.

The IMF said that the country’s deposit guarantee scheme should be a separate legal entity, distanced from the central bank, and that Slovenia should impose periodic risk-based assessments on its banks.

The government had to pour more than 3 billion euros ($3.31 billion) into Slovenian banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under bad loans. ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman)

