Slovenian banks made joint 2015 profit of 152 mln euros

LJUBLJANA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks, which almost pushed the country into an international bailout in 2013, had a joint net profit of 152 million euros ($167 million) in 2015 versus a loss of 114 million a year before, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

It said the banks managed to reduce loans with repayments delayed by 90 days or more to 9.9 percent of all loans in December, down from 10.3 percent a month before and 11.9 percent in December 2014.