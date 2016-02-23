UPDATE 1-Slovenian banks back in black in 2015 as bad loans fall

* Banks post joint 2015 profit of 152 mln euros

* Bad loans fall to 9.9 pct of all loans in Dec

* Balance sheet assets down by 3.4 pct in 2015 (Adds detail, quote, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks, which almost pushed the country into an international bailout in 2013, returned to profit in 2015 after five years of losses, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

Slovenia’s largest banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Nova KBM and Abanka, were all rescued, costing the state over 3 billion euros. But along with the rest of the sector, the trio posted a joint net profit of 152 million euros ($167 million) in 2015, partly due to lower bad loans.

After narrowly avoiding its own bailout, Slovenia’s credit ratings have since improved and its borrowing costs fallen sharply. Earlier this month it sold treasury bills at yields below zero for the first time in its history.

The credit activity of Slovenian banks has been falling since several of them almost collapsed under bad loans.

The central bank said bank loans to non-financial corporate sector fell by 10 percent year-on-year in December, adding the size of new provisions for bad loans at the end of 2015 was “significantly smaller” than in the previous years.

The banks reduced loans with repayments delayed by 90 days or more to 9.9 percent of all loans in December, down from 10.3 percent a month before and 11.9 percent in December 2014.

“In the year 2015 the balance sheet assets of the Slovenian banking system fell by 1.3 billion euros or by 3.4 percent,” the central bank said after its regular board meeting.

The central bank also said Slovenia managed to reduce 2015 budget deficit to 2.9 percent of GDP as planned, from 4.9 percent in 2014, while public debt rose to 83.5 percent of GDP in 2015 from 80.9 percent a year before.